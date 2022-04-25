Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department are searching for...
Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop
Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hampstead.
UPDATE: No injuries confirmed at house fire in Hampstead
According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.
Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child
Police in Greensboro helped arrest Christopher Banks, 20, of Leland who is in jail under no bond
More arrests to come in gang-related double murder
The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.
One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County

Latest News

Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left,...
Earth, Wind and Fire saxophonist Woolfolk dies
A painting by Robert Dance
Bellamy Mansion Museum to host “Masters of Realism” exhibit
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio