Greenville Loop Road mixed-use trails underway, some construction starting this fall

By Michael Praats
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is continuing to work on making the city more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. One project has been in the works for several years; now, the City is hoping to begin the construction phase in fall 2022.

The Greenville Loop Road project includes improvements to roadways and construction of multi-use paths. These projects take time; however, this one was approved as part of the 2014 transportation bond leaving people wondering what’s taking so long and what the status of the project is.

“The City of Wilmington is in the design phases of the Transportation Bond Program’s Greenville Loop Trail. The project has been split into four phases to expedite design and construction. The City plans to start construction on the south end (from College Road up to the intersection of Holly Tree Road and Pine Grove Drive) in the fall with work on the north and central portions anticipated to begin in late 2022 pending the completion of design and right-of-way acquisition,” according to the City’s website.

Greenville Loop Road is heavily traveled, and over the years has seen multiple accidents, with several of those being fatal. Sidewalks along the road are scarce, and walking on the shoulder of the road can be dangerous.

The City explains what the plans are for the road, and the 4.4 mile trail that will connect schools, shopping, and neighborhoods.

“[The improvements] will make a connection from the recently constructed Central College Trail at the intersection of South College Road and Holly Tree Road, then head east along Holly Tree Road, Pine Grove Drive, Greenville Loop Road, and Greenville Avenue to the River to the Sea Bikeway at the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Park Avenue,” according to the city.

The reason for the delay: the City has been working on multiple roadway improvements since the $44 million Transportation Bond was approved in 2014; however, as of January of 2020, only 32% of the projects are complete. That doesn’t mean the City has not started them though.

“Currently, all but two of the projects are in either the planning/design phase, under construction, or have been completed,” according to the City.

Roadway projects often take years to complete, from the design phase, to acquiring land, to construction. Land acquisitions are often obtained through easements and outright purchases, which also take time, especially for a four-mile trail.

Dylan Lee, City of Wilmington spokesman said construction on a couple of the phases is ready to start this fall, but the project won’t be complete in its entirety until 2024.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

