French beans recalled for listeria risk

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.
The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.(FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting a recall because of a potential listeria contamination.

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The company Alpine Fresh, located in Doral, Florida, voluntarily issued the recall isolated to one lot.

The beans are in clear plastic packages marked with lot number 313-626 on the back.

No illnesses linked to the beans have been reported.

The company says it is taking corrective action to prevent this from happening again.

Customers can return the product for a full refund.

