First Alert Forecast: warm to cool, brief rain opportunity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with yet another bright and toasty day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sun and southwest breezes to push afternoon temperatures deep into the 80s on the mainland and well into the 70s at the edge of the surf, even.

Last week, I mentioned some places could crack 90 degrees soon, and Monday afternoon will present one such opportunity. Your sunny 6-Zone Forecast showcases a variety of 70s and 80s across the Cape Fear Region, with some far inland zones at least flirting with 90. Stay cool! pic.twitter.com/tqA6QhhDDw — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) April 25, 2022

The week’s only rain chances hinge on a cold front’s approach and passage: 30% Tuesday afternoon, 50% Tuesday night, and a fleeting 10% first thing Wednesday. Severe storms appear unlikely. Hopefully, your thirsty garden will grab at least a tenth or couple of tenths of an inch of rain.

A cold front will bring a decent shower chance and a marginal severe storm risk Tuesday afternoon and night. Though I cannot guarantee every backyard will get wet in this setup, it will be the best opportunity for rain of the week, and many spots will net a few tenths of an inch. pic.twitter.com/0QhgwYvGP5 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) April 25, 2022

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a post-front cool-down, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.