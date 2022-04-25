First Alert Forecast: warm to cool, brief rain opportunity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with yet another bright and toasty day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sun and southwest breezes to push afternoon temperatures deep into the 80s on the mainland and well into the 70s at the edge of the surf, even.
The week’s only rain chances hinge on a cold front’s approach and passage: 30% Tuesday afternoon, 50% Tuesday night, and a fleeting 10% first thing Wednesday. Severe storms appear unlikely. Hopefully, your thirsty garden will grab at least a tenth or couple of tenths of an inch of rain.
Catch your seven-day forecast, including a post-front cool-down, here:

