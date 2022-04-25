First Alert Forecast: cooling off into midweek, much-needed rain opportunity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with changes on the horizon including a cool down likely on the back end of a cold front sweeping through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Heading into Tuesday, expect sun and southwest breezes to push afternoon temperatures deep into the 80s once again on the mainland and well into the 70s at the edge of the surf, even.

Rain chances rise with the approaching front: 30% Tuesday afternoon, 50% Tuesday night, and a fleeting 10% first thing Wednesday. Severe storms appear unlikely. Hopefully, your thirsty garden will grab at least a tenth or couple of tenths of an inch of rain.

A cold front will bring a decent shower chance and a marginal severe storm risk Tuesday afternoon and night. Though I cannot guarantee every backyard will get wet in this setup, it will be the best opportunity for rain of the week, and many spots will net a few tenths of an inch. pic.twitter.com/0QhgwYvGP5 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) April 25, 2022

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a post-front cool-down, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

