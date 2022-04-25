First Alert Forecast: cooling off into midweek, much-needed rain opportunity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with changes on the horizon including a cool down likely on the back end of a cold front sweeping through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Heading into Tuesday, expect sun and southwest breezes to push afternoon temperatures deep into the 80s once again on the mainland and well into the 70s at the edge of the surf, even.
Rain chances rise with the approaching front: 30% Tuesday afternoon, 50% Tuesday night, and a fleeting 10% first thing Wednesday. Severe storms appear unlikely. Hopefully, your thirsty garden will grab at least a tenth or couple of tenths of an inch of rain.
Catch your seven-day forecast, including a post-front cool-down, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
