First Alert Forecast: cooling off into midweek, much-needed rain opportunity

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, April 25, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with changes on the horizon including a cool down likely on the back end of a cold front sweeping through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Heading into Tuesday, expect sun and southwest breezes to push afternoon temperatures deep into the 80s once again on the mainland and well into the 70s at the edge of the surf, even.

Rain chances rise with the approaching front: 30% Tuesday afternoon, 50% Tuesday night, and a fleeting 10% first thing Wednesday. Severe storms appear unlikely. Hopefully, your thirsty garden will grab at least a tenth or couple of tenths of an inch of rain.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a post-front cool-down, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

