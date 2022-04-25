Cape Fear Area hub prepares for Honor Flight from ILM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area (HFCFA) is making final preparations for the first Honor Flight to depart from ILM in 12 years on Saturday, April 30.

According to the news release, a new chapter of HFCFA was established in February 2020 to honor local veterans.

HFCFA honors World War II, Korea War and Vietnam War era Veterans by taking them to Washington, DC for a day of remembrance and honor at no cost to the Veteran. Veterans visit the memorials and monuments built in their honor and return home the same day to a welcome home celebration with the community.

HFCFA’s inaugural flight will carry 75 veterans and their volunteer guardians on this trip of a lifetime.

Since the national Honor Flight Network opened up the program to those that served after WWII, this 2022 trip is also the first time local Korea and Vietnam veterans have been invited to participate.

Each flight costs $100,000 and is funded by donations from businesses, organizations and individuals who support the mission.

Based in Wilmington, NC, Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area (HFCFA) is a 501(c)3 recognized by the State of North Carolina as a nonprofit.

