Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two arrests made in connection to Northwest double homicide

Two arrests made in connection to Northwest double homicide
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - Two arrests have been made in connection to the Northwest double homicide.

20-year-old Christopher Brooks was arrested on Friday in Greensboro, NC without incident, according to Northwest Interim Police Chief Scott Perez.

Brooks is charged with murder and remains in the Brunswick County Jail under no bond.

The other person in custody is a juvenile.

Christopher Brooks
Christopher Brooks(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department are searching for...
Law enforcement searching for armed man who fled from traffic stop
Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hampstead.
UPDATE: No injuries confirmed at house fire in Hampstead
According to the arrest warrants, the offenses occurred between September 2015 and April 2022.
Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child
Police in Greensboro helped arrest Christopher Banks, 20, of Leland who is in jail under no bond
More arrests to come in gang-related double murder
The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.
One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County

Latest News

A painting by Robert Dance
Bellamy Mansion Museum to host “Masters of Realism” exhibit
New Hanover County School Board candidates meet in town hall forum
New Hanover County School Board candidates meet in town hall forum
Crews battle fire on Montclair Drive
Crews battle house fire in Wilmington
After weeks of being locked out of their building by Bladen County officials, the doors to the...
East Arcadia Fire Department’s doors open once again
Council members and management expressed concern about attracting quality candidates and agreed...
Town of Carolina Beach approves employee wage increase