Two arrests made in connection to Northwest double homicide

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - Two arrests have been made in connection to the Northwest double homicide.

20-year-old Christopher Brooks was arrested on Friday in Greensboro, NC without incident, according to Northwest Interim Police Chief Scott Perez.

Brooks is charged with murder and remains in the Brunswick County Jail under no bond.

The other person in custody is a juvenile.

Christopher Brooks (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.