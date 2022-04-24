First Alert Forecast: warm start to the workweek, rain chances on horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this morning! Your First Alert Forecast will continue to remain highly supportive of your outdoor activities and projects through your Sunday! Expect highs in most of southeast North Carolina to soar well into the 80s, except for some 70s near the beaches. Skies will be sunny or mostly sunny through Monday. A few inland highs Monday could approach 90.

The next front - and accompanying nonzero shower and storm chance - will not reach the Cape Fear Region until late Tuesday with odds around 50%. A few showers or storms could spill over into early Wednesday. Highs will fall back into the 70s behind the cold front.

Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

