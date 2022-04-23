Senior Connect
UPDATE: Man who jumped in Cape Fear River identified

Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who jumped in the Cape Fear River on March 29 near the intersection of Market and Water St. has been identified.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 55-year-old Guadalupe Lorenzo Reyes drowned in the river, and was later found washed up on the shore on April 9th.

Reyes has unknown ties to the Wilmington area.

