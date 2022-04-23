UPDATE: Man who jumped in Cape Fear River identified

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who jumped in the Cape Fear River on March 29 near the intersection of Market and Water St. has been identified.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 55-year-old Guadalupe Lorenzo Reyes drowned in the river, and was later found washed up on the shore on April 9th.

Reyes has unknown ties to the Wilmington area.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.