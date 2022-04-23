Senior Connect
‘They do it with pride and they do it with happiness:’ Dozens of volunteers take part in Work on Wilmington 2022

Dozens of volunteers worked on projects throughout Wilmington on Saturday.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was a gorgeous Saturday to be outside, and dozens of volunteers in Wilmington did just that.

Work on Wilmington 2022 kicked off early Saturday morning, and volunteers spent the day working on various projects around the community.

“As part of the Wilmington community, it’s really important for us to do whatever we can to help make great citizens around here,” said Project Manager Jon McLamb. “Because we love being in this town.”

Every year, the organization picks different service projects around Wilmington for volunteers to work on. Their main focuses are non-profit organizations and schools who are in need of work to be done. The goal of the organization is to make Wilmington a better place to live for everyone, while putting local businesses and neighbors to work.

“The more that we get the businesses out here to do this,” said Operations Director of the Brigade Boys & Girls Club Keith Whitaker. “You know, they don’t just come out and work hard. They do it with pride, and they do it with happiness.”

At the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington, volunteers spent the morning putting up roofs on the dugouts at the baseball field. After starting a brand new t-ball league last year, they were forced to cut the season short due to the heat and not having any shade on the field.

“The hot weather melted us,” Whitaker said. “So, now we’re going to have something they’re going to be proud to go in. And it’s going to allow us to continue playing t-ball.”

Their work across the community on Saturday was completed in half a day. Without the help of the organization and volunteers, projects like these could take weeks to months.

“This is one of the showcase ones right here,” said McLamb. “You just love to see, you know, what we’re going to do for the kids here.”

For more information on the organization, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

