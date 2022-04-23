Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Somalia’s extremists bomb restaurant in the capital; 6 dead

People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022,...
People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022, after a bomb blast by Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant killing at least six people. Ambulance service officials say the explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast.(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A bomb blast by Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, ambulance service officials say.

The explosion was detonated by a suicide bomber who had been denied access inside the restaurant where the Somali Police Commissioner and several lawmakers were having dinner, Somali Police Spokesman Maj. Abdifatah Aden Hassan announced at a press conference Saturday.

The explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast. The restaurant is frequented by government officials.

Those killed were mostly civilians and seven other people were wounded, the director of Aamin Ambulance Service, Abdulkadir Adan told The Associated Press by phone. The blast caused “huge damage,” he said. Some security personnel were killed in the blast but police did not specify how many.

Somalia’s al-Shabab Islamic extremist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River
UPDATE: Man who jumped in Cape Fear River identified
Change.org petition started to remove Dr. Foust from position as superintendent of NHCS.
Petition started in an effort to remove New Hanover County Schools superintendent from position
21-year-old Myles Fulmore was taken into custody on Thursday.
21-year-old flees deputies, arrested for controlled substances and possession of a firearm
The 43 year-old is being held on a $100,000 secured bond and charged with indecent liberties...
Lake Waccamaw man charged with sex crimes involving a four-year-old
Man pleads guilty to nearly $300,000 federal student aid fraud

Latest News

A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements
The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were...
Coast Guard: 3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, April...
Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden marks ‘Armenian genocide,’ aims to stop ‘atrocities’