First Alert Forecast: remaining dry, trending even warmer

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, April 23, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 9 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you early this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast remains highly supportive for your outdoor activities and projects this weekend! Expect highs in the 70s along the coast with 80s mixing in on the mainland for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. By Monday, a 90 or two is even possible far inland!

The next front - and accompanying nonzero shower and storm chance - will not reach the Cape Fear Region until early next week with odds around 30%.

Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook into early May with a ten day outlook anytime with your WECT Weather App.

