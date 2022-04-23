Coastal Run/Walk for Autism draws hundreds to UNCW track

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crowd estimated at more than one thousand people turned out to the UNCW Track and Field Complex Saturday morning for the 2022 Coastal Walk/Run for Autism.

Hosted by the Autism Society of North Carolina, the event helps raise funds for programs and services to improve the lives of individuals with autism in southeastern North Carolina.

More than 750 people registered for the morning’s running and walking events, which included a 5K race that wound through the UNCW campus, and a 1-mile fun run/walk around the track. Several members of the Seahawks’ Men’s Basketball team spent time with the crowd, posing for pictures with fans.

Many providers set up information booths next to the track, where they were able to answer questions on their services that covered physical and developmental areas.

Organizers say they expected to raise more than $50,000 from the event for the Autism Society of NC, which is the leading statewide resource organization serving people across the autism spectrum throughout their lifetimes. Proceeds will stay in this area to help children and adults with autism learn new skills and make friends, allow families to attend workshops or support groups to better care for their children, and provide adults with autism the tools they need to become employed and build fulfilling lives.

WECT was a sponsor for the event.

