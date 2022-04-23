Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

21-year-old flees deputies, arrested for controlled substances and possession of a firearm

21-year-old Myles Fulmore was taken into custody on Thursday.
21-year-old Myles Fulmore was taken into custody on Thursday.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Myles Fulmore on Thursday after a traffic stop.

He was stopped at the intersection of Pages Lake Rd. and Chickenfoot Rd.

When a deputy asked for his license, he drove off. The deputy stopped him near the intersection of N.C. 87 and Old NC Hwy. 20 where he was taken into custody.

Deputies searched his vehicle and found several types of controlled substances along with a firearm.

Myles was charged with the following;

Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Careless and Reckless Driving, Possess with Intent to Sell/Distribute Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Possess With Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintain Vehicle For Sell/Keep Controlled Substance, and Possess Drug Paraphernalia.

Fulmore was given a $250,000 secure bond.

Keith Pease, a passenger in the vehicle, was issued a citation for carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River
UPDATE: Man who jumped in Cape Fear River identified
Change.org petition started to remove Dr. Foust from position as superintendent of NHCS.
Petition started in an effort to remove New Hanover County Schools superintendent from position
The 43 year-old is being held on a $100,000 secured bond and charged with indecent liberties...
Lake Waccamaw man charged with sex crimes involving a four-year-old
Man pleads guilty to nearly $300,000 federal student aid fraud

Latest News

Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.
Zimmer Cancer Institute offering new treatment with less radiation exposure
Wilmington Police working to identify body found along the Cape Fear River
UPDATE: Man who jumped in Cape Fear River identified
Dozens of volunteers worked on projects throughout Wilmington on Saturday.
‘They do it with pride and they do it with happiness:’ Dozens of volunteers take part in Work on Wilmington 2022
More than one thousand people turned out to the UNCW Track and Field Complex for the 2022...
Coastal Run/Walk for Autism draws hundreds to UNCW track