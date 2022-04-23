21-year-old flees deputies, arrested for controlled substances and possession of a firearm

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Myles Fulmore on Thursday after a traffic stop.

He was stopped at the intersection of Pages Lake Rd. and Chickenfoot Rd.

When a deputy asked for his license, he drove off. The deputy stopped him near the intersection of N.C. 87 and Old NC Hwy. 20 where he was taken into custody.

Deputies searched his vehicle and found several types of controlled substances along with a firearm.

Myles was charged with the following;

Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Careless and Reckless Driving, Possess with Intent to Sell/Distribute Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Possess With Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintain Vehicle For Sell/Keep Controlled Substance, and Possess Drug Paraphernalia.

Fulmore was given a $250,000 secure bond.

Keith Pease, a passenger in the vehicle, was issued a citation for carrying a concealed weapon.

