‘We just want to try and help the environment the best way that we can:’ Habitat for Humanity aims to keep landfills open

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Earth Day is celebrated on April 22nd every year, but the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity makes it their goal to help the environment every day.

They collect donations year-round for their ‘ReStore’. All of the items are collected and resold for a fraction of the price. Not only does it provide a cheaper option for people in need, it also keeps unnecessary items piling up in landfills.

“Everything that you see here can be saved and resold in the store,” said Store Manager Erin Ford. “So that way we can keep it out of the landfill, we try to sell everything that comes in. So that way, the less waste, the better.”

The store repurposes almost anything. From couches, office chairs and desks, sinks, and bathtubs. After they’re brought in, they’re evaluated and then put on the floor for the public to buy.

As of this year, the New Hanover County landfill was nearly full. It only has an expectancy to last around 28 more years.

Ford says because of that, they try to get items out of the door as soon as possible.

“Everyday we’re selling items that come in, and then that’s a ton of things that do not make it into the landfill,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity is also known for building houses for those in need. Between that, selling affordable necessities for people, and helping protect the environment, workers say it’s what keeps them coming back everyday.

“This organization is amazing,” Employee Sarah Williams said. “I enjoy working here immensely. It makes me feel good that we’re doing things for our community. So, it feels really good to work here.”

The ReStore accepts donations everyday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can drop them off in person, or you can schedule a pick-up online.

For more information on donation drop-off and pick-up, click here.

