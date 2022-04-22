Vinyl enthusiasts can snatch up exciting new releases on Record Store Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Record Store Day is like Black Friday for independent record stores and Wilmington’s independent record stores have lots to offer vinyl enthusiasts this Saturday April 23.

On Record Store Day, hundreds of records are released only to independent record stores and artist Taylor Swift is releasing a 7-inch vinyl which will be a big draw.

According to Tim Freeman, owner of Yellow Dog Discs, it’s important to remember local record stores exist.

“The only time you get them [special releases] on ebay, Amazon or anything like that is when you’ve got flippers that are putting them up there to make money off of them,” said Freeman.

According to data reported by Billboard, 38% of all album sales in the U.S. last year were in vinyl format, accounting for over 50% of all physical album sales. This marked the first time in 30 years more vinyls were sold than CDs in the US. And, Taylor Swift is the top-selling artist in vinyl.

As people rush to build up their vinyl collections, demand for Record Store Day is expected to be high and Freeman said to get there early.

“It’s pretty much what we’ve been getting — nonstop phone calls and social media messages about — is how long should they have to wait in line?” said Freeman. “I always tell people — I say, well, the earliest we’ve had someone show up is 10 the night before but most of the bulk of the line starts about two to three in the morning.”

Yellow Dog Discs will be open Saturday from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. For those who can’t make it, remaining releases will go live on its website Sunday at 8 a.m.

Other indie record stores will also have special deals on Record Store Day.

