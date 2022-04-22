UNCW honors Chancellor with naming of building: Sartarelli Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington Board of Trustees named a building for Jose V. Sartarelli, the sixth chancellor and ninth leader of the university at a formal dedication ceremony Friday.

After seven years leading UNCW, Sartarelli is set to retire at the end of June 2022.

“To have the Sartarelli name on a building along Chancellor’s Walk means so much to my wife Kathy and me. UNCW is a part of our existence,” Sartarelli said. “I want to thank Chair Gidget Kidd and the Board of Trustees for this remarkable honor. I also want to thank UNCW’s students, faculty and staff. I would not be standing here today without you. While my time as your chancellor is coming to a close, my heartfelt commitment to UNCW will never end.”

The building, formerly known as Osprey Hall, was dedicated in front of a gathering of faculty, staff, students and trustees.

“Thank you for helping make UNCW what it is today,” said Board of Trustees chair Gidget Kidd. “In honor of all we have accomplished together and in honor of your leadership on behalf of the Board of Trustees, we officially dedicate this building as Sartarelli Hall.”

According to the news release, Sartarelli has come a long way since humble beginnings.

Sartarelli’s journey from a young boy studying by a kerosene lamp in Brazil to a leader of a nationally ranked American university is remarkable. He has lived in Venezuela, Chile, Brazil, Singapore and throughout the United States. Prior to taking the helm at UNCW, he served as West Virginia University’s chief global officer and Milan Puskar Dean of the College of Business and Economics. He spent three decades in international marketing and management with three global pharmaceutical companies – Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson.

During his time at UNCW, Sartarelli has overseen many things including growth of student numbers, approval of 20 new degrees, and the addition of buildings on campus. He also steered the university through the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes and a global pandemic.

