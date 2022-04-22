Senior Connect
Surf City Middle School plants tree for deceased seventh grader

Surf City Middle School plants tree for deceased seventh grader
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education unanimously voted in March for a cherry tree to be planted in honor of thirteen-year-old Isaiah Hansley.

Students gathered at the tree dedication to the seventh grader of Surf City Middle School who died during the 2021-2022 year, where they commemorated Isaiah’s memory and how he inspired others around him.

“It is evident from the memories that they’re sharing and their time together that Isaiah was a very special student and that in these memories and the way that he took care of everybody, he is still with us and he will be with us for a very long time,” said SCMS counselor Christie Smith in a press release.

The cherry tree is located at the front of Surf City Middle School, with a plaque that reads ‘Planted in memory of Isaiah Hansley, 2022.’

