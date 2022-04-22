Senior Connect
Seahawk coach Siddle gets contract extension

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the Seahawks coming off a 27-9 season, UNCW has approved a two-year contract extension for men’s basketball head coach Takayo Siddle.

According to a news release, the extension runs through March of 2027 and includes “increased annual compensation and a revised incentive structure.” Details of the new contract were not released.

“We’re thrilled to reward Coach Siddle with this extension,” said UNCW athletic director Jimmy Bass. “We’re very pleased with the direction that the program is headed and the championship culture that he has created here.”

Siddle was named the CAA Coach of the Year after leading the Seahawks to a 27-9 record last season. The team won nine of its last 10 games and capped the season by winning the CBI tournament title.

“I want to thank Jimmy Bass, Chancellor Jose Sartarelli and the UNCW Board of Trustees for continuing to support my leadership of our basketball program,” said Siddle. “I am blessed to continue to lead this program and be a part of this great university. We’ve accomplished a lot and I look forward to continuing our program’s upward trajectory.”

