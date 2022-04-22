Lake Waccamaw man charged with sex crimes involving a four-year-old

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County sheriffs arrested and charged Michael John Fishburn, 43, on Friday for an alleged sex crime against a child.

According to Columbus County officials, the alleged sex act took place between February 1, 2021 and March 1, 2022, and the child in question is now four years old.

The Lake Waccamaw man is charged with indecent liberties with a child and is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.