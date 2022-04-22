Senior Connect
Jay Leno returns to CFCC to perform at Wilson Center

Jay Leno returns to CFCC to perform at Wilson Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is welcoming back American television host Jay Leno to the Wilson Center stage for another performance on Friday, April 22.

Several dozen vintage vehicles will again be on display at the surface parking lot located behind the Wilson Center at 5 p.m.. Members of local classic car clubs will educate onlookers with their knowledge of vintage cars, and there will be no charge for viewing the vehicles.

Jay Leno is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Wilson Center and tickets can be purchased by contacting the Ticket Central box office.

The Ticket Central box office phone can be reached at 910-362-7999. Alternatively, you can visit the Ticket Central box office at tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com for tickets or questions.

