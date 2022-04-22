Senior Connect
Grafius hired as Pender’s new fire division chief

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender EMS & Fire didn’t have to look far for its new fire division chief.

Danny Grafius, a former Battalion Operations Chief with the Wilmington Fire Department, was named to the position.

“Danny more than met our qualifications,” said Pender EMS & Fire Director Everett Baysden. “He is experienced. He was exactly the kind of person we were looking for.”

Grafius retired from Wilmington Fire Department last August after 31 years of service.

“It would have been easy to stay retired,” said Grafius. “But I asked myself, ‘What do I have left to give and how can I help?’”

According to a news release, Grafius said his goal is to have the fire division fully staffed by the end of May.

