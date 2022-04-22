First Alert Forecast: dry weekend ahead with hints of Summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday evening to you! Your First Alert Forecast remains highly supportive for your outdoor activities and projects this weekend! Expect highs in the 70s along the coast with 80s mixing in on the mainland for both Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, a 90 or two is even possible far inland!

Monday was the last day SE NC saw significant rainfall, it has been dry since then and it will remain that way into next week. A lot of lawns and gardens will need irrigation. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/UaNCkAUeIk — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) April 22, 2022

The next front - and accompanying nonzero shower and storm chance - will not reach the Cape Fear Region until early next week with odds around 30% Tuesday evening.

