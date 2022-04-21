Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD searching for missing person

Paul Conroy Parker, 25
Paul Conroy Parker, 25(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person alert for Paul Conroy Parker.

According to the release, Parker is 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, bald and 180 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen on Tuesday, April 19 in the 2600 block of Mimosa Place at 10 a.m.

When he was last seen, he was moving in an unknown direction on foot and wore a black/grey shirt, black jeans, a black beanie/bandana and a black backpack.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 910-343-3609,” writes the WPD.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aljhean Williams' mother, Portia, and her family
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me:” Mother relieved after man found guilty of killing her 14-year-old son in 2016
Community was in disbelief after 19-year-old college student, Joshua Proutey, murdered for $10...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: College student murdered for $10 and a ham sandwich
The Family Dollar store on Castle Hayne Road
UPDATE: Former Raleigh PD employee is suspect in armed robbery at Castle Hayne Family Dollar
Steele (left) is being held under a $1.5-million bond and Williams (right) is being held under...
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrest alleged heroin traffickers
Fire generic WHNS
One person dead after house fire in Brunswick County

Latest News

Surf City Middle School plants a tree in honor of deceased seventh grader
Surf City Middle School plants tree for deceased seventh grader
National Record Store day
Vinyl enthusiasts can snatch up exciting new releases on Record Store Day
UNCW extends contract for Coach Takayo Siddle
UNCW extends contract for Coach Takayo Siddle
Local indie record stores have special new releases for Record Store Day
Local indie record stores have special new releases for Record Store Day
Change.org petition started to remove Dr. Foust from position as superintendent of NHCS.
Petition started in an effort to remove New Hanover County Schools superintendent from position