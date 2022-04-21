WPD searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person alert for Paul Conroy Parker.

According to the release, Parker is 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, bald and 180 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen on Tuesday, April 19 in the 2600 block of Mimosa Place at 10 a.m.

When he was last seen, he was moving in an unknown direction on foot and wore a black/grey shirt, black jeans, a black beanie/bandana and a black backpack.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 910-343-3609,” writes the WPD.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.