Wave transit celebrates Earth Day with free rides

Wave Transit is offering free rides on Friday, April 22 to celebrate Earth Day.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit is offering free rides on Friday, April 22 to celebrate Earth Day.

The Port City Trolley, fixed bus routes and RideMICRO services will all be available for free. You can learn about the various routes and services on the Wave Transit website.

“Participating residents will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions world-wide and improve air quality locally. Using public transportation, even for one day, makes a positive impact on the environment!” writes Wave Transit on Twitter.

See what's going on in the area on Cape Fear Weekend!

