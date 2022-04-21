Uptilt Film Fest to be held May 20-22

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Uptilt Film Fest features female and diverse creators who are typically left out of the writers room. The festival will be held at Jengo’s Playhouse from May 20-22.

Over 50 short films from 11 countries will be featured in film blocks throughout the three-day festival. Tickets are available online.

“Women make up 52% of characters on film, but only 17% of writers for these characters are female. We shine a light on short films that are written and/or directed by women or gender expansive folks who identify with womanhood,” writes the festival website. The non-profit also provides grants for aspiring filmmakers and hosts filmmaking workshops.

The festival kicks off on Friday with the self-explanatory “Dinner and Some Movies” event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. followed by a social hour to talk with attendees and filmmakers from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s “Low Country Boil Party & Awards Ceremony” will announce the festival award winners from 7 to 10 p.m. After the busy Friday and Saturday, Sunday keeps it simple with the last few film blocks.

Though their titles are filled with puns, the film blocks will feature short films of various genres:

Block 1 “CAPE F***ING FEAR” at 7 p.m. Friday

Block 2 “Relationship Battleship” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Block 3 “What the Hell’s Kitchen?!?!” at 2:45 p.m. Saturday

Block 4 “Front Street Foolery” at 5 p.m. Saturday

Block 5 “Shut Your Venus Flytrap” at 12 p.m. Sunday

Block 6 “If I’m Wrong, I Don’t Want To Be Wrightsville Beach” at 2 p.m. Sunday

Block 7 “My Back is Aching and My Dawson’s Creek” at 4 p.m. Sunday

