TRAFFIC: Lane closed on both sides of I-140 Dan Cameron Bridge
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane on both sides of the Dan Cameron Bridge on I-140 near US-421 will be closed for repairs. Repairs will take place only on Monday through Friday starting Thursday, April 21 to April 28 at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Department will be doing contract bridge joint repair on the Dan Cameron Bridge,” writes the NCDOT’s DriveNC website.
