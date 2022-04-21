TRAFFIC: Lane closed on both sides of I-140 Dan Cameron Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane on both sides of the Dan Cameron Bridge on I-140 near US-421 will be closed for repairs. Repairs will take place only on Monday through Friday starting Thursday, April 21 to April 28 at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Department will be doing contract bridge joint repair on the Dan Cameron Bridge,” writes the NCDOT’s DriveNC website.

The Dan Cameron Bridge on I-140 (© OpenStreetMap contributors: https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright)

