Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC: Lane closed on both sides of I-140 Dan Cameron Bridge

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Dan Cameron Bridge
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Dan Cameron Bridge(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane on both sides of the Dan Cameron Bridge on I-140 near US-421 will be closed for repairs. Repairs will take place only on Monday through Friday starting Thursday, April 21 to April 28 at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“NCDOT Bridge Maintenance Department will be doing contract bridge joint repair on the Dan Cameron Bridge,” writes the NCDOT’s DriveNC website.

The Dan Cameron Bridge on I-140
The Dan Cameron Bridge on I-140(© OpenStreetMap contributors: https://www.openstreetmap.org/copyright)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aljhean Williams' mother, Portia, and her family
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me:” Mother relieved after man found guilty of killing her 14-year-old son in 2016
Community was in disbelief after 19-year-old college student, Joshua Proutey, murdered for $10...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: College student murdered for $10 and a ham sandwich
The Family Dollar store on Castle Hayne Road
UPDATE: Former Raleigh PD employee is suspect in armed robbery at Castle Hayne Family Dollar
Steele (left) is being held under a $1.5-million bond and Williams (right) is being held under...
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrest alleged heroin traffickers
Fire generic WHNS
One person dead after house fire in Brunswick County

Latest News

Police sirens
Two Wilmington men die in Brunswick County wreck
Wave Transit routes are changing, but officials say they will be faster and more convenient for...
Changes coming to Wave Transit to provide faster, more convenient service for riders
Two SUVs damaged after morning accident
Two SUVs damaged following traffic accident at Independence and Shipyard
The work is expected to be complete by 4 a.m., Thursday, April 14.
CFPUA survey work may cause traffic delays Wednesday night