Sheriff’s candidates McMahon and Hargrove meet in NAACP’s virtual forum

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon and his primary challenger Kelvin Hargrove met Wednesday night for a virtual candidates’ forum
By Jon Evans
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the state’s 2022 Primary Elections now less than a month away, New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon and his primary challenger Kelvin Hargrove met Wednesday night for a virtual candidates’ forum sponsored by the county chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Branch President Reddgo Long, Jr. moderated the hour-long conversation on Zoom that streamed live on the chapter’s Facebook page. The full recording is available on the NAACP Facebook page.

The two democratic candidates talked about their law enforcement backgrounds. McMahon has served 30 years with the sheriff’s office, and was appointed to the top job in 2009. Hargrove retired after 29 years of service with the Wilmington Police Department in 2021 with plans to run for sheriff.

Long delved into several issues, asking the two law enforcement veterans to answer questions on topics that included disparities in jail populations, the long-term impacts of pre-trial incarcerations and improving the community’s trust in law enforcement.

“We need to, as a sheriff’s office, be out there and engage with our community to regain the trust back,” Hargrove responded. “Like I said, without that trust, we can’t be a sheriff’s office solving crime.”

“There’s always room for improvement, we can always do better” McMahon said on the trust issue. “What I’ve been doing for the past 13 years, I’m going to continue doing. It is my believe that the sheriff’s office has the trust of the community. The majority of the community.”

The winner of the democratic primary on May 17 will move on to face republican sheriff’s candidate Matt Rhodes, who did not take part in the NAACP virtual forum.

