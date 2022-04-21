Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Port City United adds partners to provide resource coordinators for students

Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly two dozen community resource coordinators will be appointed to schools as a result of partnerships with three area nonprofits.

Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, Voyage, and Leading Into New Communities (LINC) have partnered with Port City United, an initiative formed in New Hanover County to interrupt youth violence and provide outreach for youth and families in the community, to provide the community resource coordinators.

NHC creates Port City United to implement community violence intervention initiatives

The community resource coordinators will work with families and students to help them receive equitable and easy access to support services.

“Our community deserves to have easier access and a better process for wraparound services, but sometimes they don’t know who or how to ask,” said Port City United Director Cedric Harrison. “These three nonprofits have been working in our community for years. They’ve developed inroads and a strong reputation for helping others. Our goal is to provide additional connections that these organizations can use to expand their reach and impact to assist more students and families.”

Cedric Harrison named director of Port City United

According to the news release, the resource coordinators will connect students and families to community resources. They will work with parents and school personnel to provide intensive case management and ensure educational, nutritional, health and social needs for students are being met.

The seven schools identified initially for the 22 coordinators are based on need:

  • Gregory Elementary
  • Snipes Elementary
  • Forest Hills Elementary
  • Freeman Elementary
  • DC Virgo
  • Williston Middle School
  • New Hanover High School

The coordinators will be funded through the county; 15 will be based with Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, which works with more than 1,000 at-risk students yearly; four will be based with Voyage; and three will be based with LINC.

Click here to learn more about Port City United and the community resource program.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change.org petition started to remove Dr. Foust from position as superintendent of NHCS.
Petition started in an effort to remove New Hanover County Schools superintendent from position
WPD's aviation unit among several departments featured in "How America Works" television...
WPD featured in national television series, hosted by Mike Rowe
Community was in disbelief after 19-year-old college student, Joshua Proutey, murdered for $10...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: College student murdered for $10 and a ham sandwich
Jay Leno
Jay Leno returns to CFCC to perform at Wilson Center
Aljhean Williams' mother, Portia, and her family
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me:” Mother relieved after man found guilty of killing her 14-year-old son in 2016

Latest News

Students gathered at the tree dedication to the seventh grader of Surf City Middle School who...
Surf City Middle School plants tree for deceased seventh grader
Danny Grafius, a former Battalion Operations Chief with the Wilmington Fire Department, was...
Grafius hired as Pender’s new fire division chief
Change.org petition started to remove Dr. Foust from position as superintendent of NHCS.
Petition started in an effort to remove New Hanover County Schools superintendent from position
The building, formerly known as Osprey Hall, was named for Jose V. Sartarelli, the sixth...
UNCW honors Chancellor with naming of building: Sartarelli Hall
Surf City Middle School plants a tree in honor of deceased seventh grader
Surf City Middle School plants tree for deceased seventh grader