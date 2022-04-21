Port City United adds partners to provide resource coordinators for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly two dozen community resource coordinators will be appointed to schools as a result of partnerships with three area nonprofits.

Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, Voyage, and Leading Into New Communities (LINC) have partnered with Port City United, an initiative formed in New Hanover County to interrupt youth violence and provide outreach for youth and families in the community, to provide the community resource coordinators.

The community resource coordinators will work with families and students to help them receive equitable and easy access to support services.

“Our community deserves to have easier access and a better process for wraparound services, but sometimes they don’t know who or how to ask,” said Port City United Director Cedric Harrison. “These three nonprofits have been working in our community for years. They’ve developed inroads and a strong reputation for helping others. Our goal is to provide additional connections that these organizations can use to expand their reach and impact to assist more students and families.”

According to the news release, the resource coordinators will connect students and families to community resources. They will work with parents and school personnel to provide intensive case management and ensure educational, nutritional, health and social needs for students are being met.

The seven schools identified initially for the 22 coordinators are based on need:

Gregory Elementary

Snipes Elementary

Forest Hills Elementary

Freeman Elementary

DC Virgo

Williston Middle School

New Hanover High School

The coordinators will be funded through the county; 15 will be based with Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, which works with more than 1,000 at-risk students yearly; four will be based with Voyage; and three will be based with LINC.

Click here to learn more about Port City United and the community resource program.

