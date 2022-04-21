Pender County manager steps down

Senior Connect
The Pender County Board of Commissioners received a letter of resignation from the county manager
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Manager Chad McEwen offered his resignation during the closed session of a meeting April 19.

“I was shocked that Chad had decided to leave his current position with Pender County but wish him well in his future professional endeavors wherever they may be,” said Chairman David Piepmeyer, Pender County Board of Commissioners.

McEwen’s reason for his resignation was that he had accepted a job outside Pender County. His offer to work a 30-day notice was rejected by commissioners because the county is in the middle of budget season; instead, commissioners require McEwen to work a 60-day notice in accordance with his contract.

According to the news release, McEwen has served as Pender County Manager since October 2019.

