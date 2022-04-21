Senior Connect
NC Zoo permanently closing aviary

The North Carolina Zoo at Asheboro
By WRAL
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WRAL) — The North Carolina Zoo is permanently closing its aviary, which has been a staple at the zoo for 40 years.

The aviary has been closed since Jan. 24 due to a highly contagious bird flu spreading across North Carolina. In Thursday’s announcement, zoo leaders said the closure was not connected directly to the bird flu but instead to the age of the building and required maintenance.

The domed building, which was built in the early 1980s, requires significant repairs due to the impact of high humidity and wet conditions.

Zoo leaders called the decision to close the exhibit difficult.

Click here to read the full story from WRAL.

