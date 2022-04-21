Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.(@GE AppliancesCo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Electric is recalling some of its refrigerators because of a fall risk.

The company said it has received 71 reports of freezer drawer handles detaching.

It has caused at least 37 people to get hurt, three of which had serious fall injuries.

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.

Those who believe their refrigerator is impacted by the recall can check using the model number and SIN number on GE’s recall website.

Those with impacted appliances should contact GE for repair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aljhean Williams' mother, Portia, and her family
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me:” Mother relieved after man found guilty of killing her 14-year-old son in 2016
Community was in disbelief after 19-year-old college student, Joshua Proutey, murdered for $10...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: College student murdered for $10 and a ham sandwich
The Family Dollar store on Castle Hayne Road
UPDATE: Former Raleigh PD employee is suspect in armed robbery at Castle Hayne Family Dollar
Steele (left) is being held under a $1.5-million bond and Williams (right) is being held under...
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrest alleged heroin traffickers
Fire generic WHNS
One person dead after house fire in Brunswick County

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA says it failed to tell Capitol Police about plane flight
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC