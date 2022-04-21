Experts suggest taking down bird feeders may reduce avian flu spread

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While humans rarely get sick with the disease, the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) can cause serious harm to various bird species. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota asks people to consider taking down bird feeders and bird baths to reduce the spread.

“In areas with HPAI transmission in any avian species, consider pausing the use of bird feeders and baths for the next couple of months until the rate of virus transmission in wild birds dramatically decreases,” writes Dr. Victoria Hall with the Raptor Center.

The center makes the recommendation in light of the severe avian flu outbreak in Minnesota and surrounding states. While North Carolina’s outbreak has been less severe so far, HPAI has been detected in commercial poultry and wild birds throughout the state. So far, 481,400 birds have been infected by HPAI.

Although researchers have not definitively measured songbirds’ contribution to HPAI outbreaks, their work suggests that songbirds can likely carry HPAI.

“We have it in our power to take a short term action so we are not accidentally assisting in the virus’ spread. This outbreak won’t last forever and I, for one, am greatly looking forward to when I can safely hang my bird feeders back up!” writes Dr. Hall.

You can learn more about HPAI and its damage to commercial and wild poultry at the Raptor Center website.

Distribution of HPAI cases as of April 20, 2022 from the National Wildlife Health Center (Public Domain) (USGS)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.