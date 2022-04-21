Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Boy, 9, loses finger in fall at school, family says

The family’s attorney says they were only told the 9-year-old boy had a “gash,” but it ended up being much more serious. (KSDK, TIM ENGELMEYER, CNN)
By KSDK Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KSDK) - A Missouri family is looking for answers after a 9-year-old boy lost a finger at school when it hit the edge of a filing cabinet.

The family’s attorney, Tim Engelmeyer, says they were only told 9-year-old DJ Williams had a “gash,” but it ended up being much more serious. The Bristol Elementary student fell at school Monday afternoon, and his finger was taken off in the process.

“I’ve seen the pictures. The pictures show, literally, a finger hanging on a file cabinet,” Engelmeyer said. “More or less cut, removed from his hand, on a very sharp edge of what appears to be a computer filing cabinet.”

The attorney says school leaders called DJ’s grandfather and said he “had suffered a gash.”

When his grandpa picked DJ up from school, the boy’s hand was wrapped up in a paper towel, Engelmeyer says. The 9-year-old was taken to several doctors before heading to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“There was some concern initially that he may lose the whole hand,” Engelmeyer said.

For now, DJ’s middle finger on his right, dominant hand has been amputated.

Engelmeyer says the boy’s family believes more could have been done.

“Now, they didn’t have the rest of the finger, which is one of the questions or issues that the family has is ‘Why was the finger still attached to the file cabinet?’ The biggest red flag to me is ‘Why wasn’t 911 called immediately?’ And then, there’s always the other question is ‘Why is anything this sharp even available for a 9-year-old to hurt himself on?’”

Many questions remain about the incident, and as the family waits for answers, they are doing everything they can to be there for DJ.

“They’re trying to keep spirits upbeat for their son, who has suffered an injury that’s going to affect him for a very long time,” Engelmeyer said.

Webster Groves School District says it is investigating the accident and cannot provide any other details at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aljhean Williams' mother, Portia, and her family
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me:” Mother relieved after man found guilty of killing her 14-year-old son in 2016
Community was in disbelief after 19-year-old college student, Joshua Proutey, murdered for $10...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: College student murdered for $10 and a ham sandwich
The Family Dollar store on Castle Hayne Road
UPDATE: Former Raleigh PD employee is suspect in armed robbery at Castle Hayne Family Dollar
Steele (left) is being held under a $1.5-million bond and Williams (right) is being held under...
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrest alleged heroin traffickers
Fire generic WHNS
One person dead after house fire in Brunswick County

Latest News

Audio indicates the GOP House leader was thinking of asking President Donald Trump to resign in...
Audio contradicts McCarthy's denial of floating Trump resignation
It's a sign of hope after the devastating 2020 CZU fire which closed Big Basin State Park....
Redwood trees show signs of recovery after devastating 2020 fire
Wrightsville Beach
Earth Day 2022: Coastal flooding continues to increase in frequency
It's a sign of hope after the devastating 2020 CZU fire which closed Big Basin State Park....
Redwoods trees showing signs of recovery after devastating 2020 fire
A man the family said they've never seen before, armed with two guns, came looking for a woman...
Social media scam nearly turns violent