WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen more than a week ago.

According to a WPD Facebook post, Thomas Lloyd Todd III was last seen on April 12.

Todd is 38 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6′3 and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white and grey T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

If you see Todd, you’re asked to dial 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3609.

