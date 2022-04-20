Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Realtors Foundation aims to build nearly 50 affordable townhomes

Area realtors aim to create affordable housing option
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group that specializes in selling homes is getting involved in creating more affordable options.

The Wilmington Realtors Foundation is behind the effort to build affordable homes along Carolina Beach Road across from the Beau Rivage community. The foundation hopes to build 48 townhomes on the site.

“We purchased this property because it was in the middle of an area that has more affluent neighborhoods around it so that it would allow people to buy here and live in an area that has better schools and more resources available and would not be concentrating poverty in one specific location,” said foundation president Jody Wainio,

The proposed townhomes could go for more than $300,000 but profit is not the organization’s goal for this project. Instead, they’re marketing the $250,000 townhomes to HUD-eligible buyers.

Not only is this meant to help potential homeowners but it will help the county, too. With this development, first responders, teachers and hospital employees might be able to live where they work.

“The Realtor Foundation sees the need to have our community workers living in the area that they serve for many reasons,” said Wainio. “It doesn’t make sense to collect a check from New Hanover County or the City of Wilmington and then go off to another county and spend it somewhere else.”

There is a long road ahead for the project as the foundation is still working to come up with the funding for the project. Extending the sewer line to the property will cost about $1 million — a price WRF hopes the county may agree to assist with.

Although the first townhome won’t be available until at least late 2023, interested buyers can call Wainio at 910-232-4635 to be added to the wait list.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Mullen is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $300,000 bond
UPDATE: Police release name of shooting victim
Fire generic WHNS
One person dead after house fire in Brunswick County
The Family Dollar store on Castle Hayne Road
UPDATE: Former Raleigh PD employee is suspect in armed robbery at Castle Hayne Family Dollar
Aljhean Williams' mother, Portia, and her family
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me:” Mother relieved after man found guilty of killing her 14-year-old son in 2016
Law enforcement officers mourn the loss of one of their own, Sgt. Cameron Lemmons
Whiteville Police Department, community mourn the loss of an officer

Latest News

WPD's aviation unit among several departments featured in "How America Works" television...
WPD featured in national television series, hosted by Mike Rowe
Over 20,000 plants will be available to purchase at the plant sale
Cape Fear Gardening: A sneak peek at the upcoming annual plant sale
WPD featured in national television series, hosted by Mike Rowe
WPD featured in national television series, hosted by Mike Rowe
Cedric Alden Burnett has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Williams on...
Man found guilty of killing 14-year-old in 2016
People can buy tickets for each film individually or an “all festival pass” for all screenings...
Jewish Film Festival