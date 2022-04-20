Senior Connect
Whiteville native Mackenzie Gore gets his first MLB victory with Padres

San Digo’s rookie lefthander strikes out seven in win over Reds
Whiteville native Mackenzie Gore gets his first MLB victory with Padres
By Jon Evans
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT
SAN DIEGO, CA (WECT) - Rookie left-hander Mackenzie Gore earned his first win in the major leagues on Wednesday, striking out seven in five innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds.

Gore scattered just four hits to the Reds over his five innings of work. The Whiteville native and former High School Player of the Year threw 88 pitches, 53 of them for strikes. It was the tall lefty’s second pro start after being called up from Triple-A soon after the season began.

Gore got offensive and defensive help from left-fielder Jurickson Profar, who threw out a runner at home to keep the game scoreless in the top of the fourth inning and then hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning as the Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Reds.

San Diego selected Gore with the third overall pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft, after a stellar career at Whiteville High School. He went 11-0 in his senior season, leading the Wolfpack to a third state championship in his four years, striking out 158 hitters in 74 innings.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

