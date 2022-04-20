Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Suspect in wax museum shooting thought gun was a prop

Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday,...
Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday, investigators said. While inside, several members of the group were frightened by a performer in the haunted house.(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By Amanda Alvarado and WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The suspect arrested in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, appeared in court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Keal Brown was taken into custody on Monday in the Charleston area. He was brought back to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

Investigators said that Brown and several others went to the Zombie Experience attraction at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday. While inside, several members of the group were frightened by a performer in the haunted house, WMBF reported.

One person in the group fell to the ground, and during the scramble, a gun slid back and hit Brown in the foot, according to police.

Brown told investigators he believed the gun was a prop and part of the experience, so he picked it up and fired twice, hitting the performer once in the shoulder.

A detective said during the bond hearing one of his children informed Brown that it was a real gun, but Brown still allowed his 15-year-old child to take possession of the gun and leave.

The investigation into the shooting included statements from the victim, witnesses and Brown. Police also reviewed video surveillance of the incident.

At this point, Brown has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting, but additional charges are likely.

The detective added that they are also still working to determine who the gun belonged to and where it came from.

During the bond hearing, Mike Smith, the prosecuting attorney, said that Brown should be considered a flight risk because he didn’t stick around and he got in his car and went home to Charleston.

The victim in the case also spoke out. He said that he’s having trouble sleeping at night and has been out of work since Saturday and doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return. The victim said that Brown looked at him and fired the weapon twice and said because of this he asked that the charges be reconsidered in the case.

The judge said that based on the statements and Brown’s criminal history, he set a $25,000 surety bond. He reminded the courtroom that he could only set bond for the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.

Brown was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. If he violates the order, the bond will be revoked.

Online records show Brown was released on bond later Wednesday, following his hearing.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aljhean Williams' mother, Portia, and her family
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me:” Mother relieved after man found guilty of killing her 14-year-old son in 2016
Community was in disbelief after 19-year-old college student, Joshua Proutey, murdered for $10...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: College student murdered for $10 and a ham sandwich
The Family Dollar store on Castle Hayne Road
UPDATE: Former Raleigh PD employee is suspect in armed robbery at Castle Hayne Family Dollar
Steele (left) is being held under a $1.5-million bond and Williams (right) is being held under...
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrest alleged heroin traffickers
Fire generic WHNS
One person dead after house fire in Brunswick County

Latest News

Audio indicates the GOP House leader was thinking of asking President Donald Trump to resign in...
Audio contradicts McCarthy's denial of floating Trump resignation
It's a sign of hope after the devastating 2020 CZU fire which closed Big Basin State Park....
Redwood trees show signs of recovery after devastating 2020 fire
Wrightsville Beach
Earth Day 2022: Coastal flooding continues to increase in frequency
It's a sign of hope after the devastating 2020 CZU fire which closed Big Basin State Park....
Redwoods trees showing signs of recovery after devastating 2020 fire
A man the family said they've never seen before, armed with two guns, came looking for a woman...
Social media scam nearly turns violent