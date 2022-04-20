Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence

Secret Service said they shot and killed an intruder at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the U.S. on Wednesday. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secret Service officers shot and killed an intruder who was smashing windows at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States on Wednesday, authorities said.

The ambassador and his family were inside the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington when they heard several windows being smashed just before 8 a.m. and called the Secret Service for a “burglary in progress,” authorities said. The agency is responsible for protecting foreign dignitaries and missions in the U.S., including embassies and diplomatic residences.

The uniformed Secret Service officers encountered a man, armed with a metal stake, in the rear yard of the residence and deployed a Taser in an effort to detain him, but “those weapons appear to not have any effect on the person,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference.

The officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Contee said. His identity has not been released.

In a tweet, the Peruvian Embassy said the ambassador, his family and the staff at the residence were safe and the matter was “being investigated by the competent authorities.”

The sprawling residence is one of the largest homes in Washington and is surrounded by trees. It is just outside of the 1,754 acre Rock Creek Park that winds through Washington.

Investigators are still trying to discern why the man was at the ambassador’s home and why he was smashing the windows, Contee said. Several windows and doors around the large property had been shattered, he said.

“We’re still in the very early stages of the investigation,” Contee said. “We don’t know who this individual is, we don’t know why this person was on the ambassador’s residential property.”

Contee said the man appeared to be in his late 20s or 30s and authorities had not yet determined whether he was carrying any type of identification.

Investigators have not yet identified a motive, but Contee said it “appears to be isolated to this particular embassy residence.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Mullen is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $300,000 bond
UPDATE: Police release name of shooting victim
Fire generic WHNS
One person dead after house fire in Brunswick County
The Family Dollar store on Castle Hayne Road
UPDATE: Former Raleigh PD employee is suspect in armed robbery at Castle Hayne Family Dollar
Aljhean Williams' mother, Portia, and her family
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me:” Mother relieved after man found guilty of killing her 14-year-old son in 2016
Law enforcement officers mourn the loss of one of their own, Sgt. Cameron Lemmons
Whiteville Police Department, community mourn the loss of an officer

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger
FILE - Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus...
Boston urges masks, LA County keeps mask mandate as battle brews over transit rule
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of...
LOOK UP: Four planets can be seen in a line this month
A new report suggests hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented...
Report: Vaccinations could have prevented 60% of COVID deaths
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts