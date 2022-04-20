One person dead after house fire in Brunswick County

ASH, N.C. (WECT) - One person has died after a fire tore through a home in the Ash community of Brunswick County.

Investigators say 77-year-old Ada King died in the fire that happened Wednesday afternoon at a home at 5772 Kingstown Road.

The home is reported to be a total loss. Officials say it does not appear suspicious in nature.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

