NC judge gets one more week to work on school funding order

By Gary D. Robertson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to give a judge another week to work through the latest step in a long-running legal fight over public education spending.

The justices granted to Special Superior Court Judge Michael Robinson the extension Wednesday, his original deadline.

Robinson said he needed more time in part to work through the differences between the legal parties.

Robinson was tasked last month with scrutinizing the November order of another judge who directed $1.75 billion be moved from state coffers to address education inequities.

The justices will begin to hear appeals after Robinson reports to the justices by April 27.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

