UPDATE: Police release name of shooting victim

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man died after a shooting Tuesday night in Wilmington.

The shooting victim, 26-year-old Kevin Faircloth, was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting took place in the 400 block of Davie Dr. at approximately 9:30 p.m.

“Our officers responded to the 400 block of Davie Dr. around 9:30 p.m.,” said Police Chief Donny Williams. “Once they got in the scene, they discovered a male in his mid 20′s with gunshots wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.”

Officials say that Kevin Mullen, 32, was arrested in connection to the case. According to a WPD spokesperson, he was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mullen is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $300,000 secure bond.

