Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UPDATE: Police release name of shooting victim

Man charged in deadly shooting on Davie Drive
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man died after a shooting Tuesday night in Wilmington.

The shooting victim, 26-year-old Kevin Faircloth, was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting took place in the 400 block of Davie Dr. at approximately 9:30 p.m.

“Our officers responded to the 400 block of Davie Dr. around 9:30 p.m.,” said Police Chief Donny Williams. “Once they got in the scene, they discovered a male in his mid 20′s with gunshots wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.”

Officials say that Kevin Mullen, 32, was arrested in connection to the case. According to a WPD spokesperson, he was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mullen is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $300,000 secure bond.

Kevin Mullen is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $300,000 bond
Kevin Mullen is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $300,000 bond(WPD)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire generic WHNS
One person dead after house fire in Brunswick County
The Family Dollar store on Castle Hayne Road
UPDATE: Former Raleigh PD employee is suspect in armed robbery at Castle Hayne Family Dollar
Aljhean Williams' mother, Portia, and her family
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off of me:” Mother relieved after man found guilty of killing her 14-year-old son in 2016
Law enforcement officers mourn the loss of one of their own, Sgt. Cameron Lemmons
Whiteville Police Department, community mourn the loss of an officer

Latest News

WPD's aviation unit among several departments featured in "How America Works" television...
WPD featured in national television series, hosted by Mike Rowe
Over 20,000 plants will be available to purchase at the plant sale
Cape Fear Gardening: A sneak peek at the upcoming annual plant sale
WPD featured in national television series, hosted by Mike Rowe
WPD featured in national television series, hosted by Mike Rowe
Cedric Alden Burnett has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Williams on...
Man found guilty of killing 14-year-old in 2016
People can buy tickets for each film individually or an “all festival pass” for all screenings...
Jewish Film Festival