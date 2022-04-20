Local non-profit hosts free family event at DREAMS of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - United Way of the Cape Fear Area (UWCFA) is hosting a free family event at DREAMS of Wilmington on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to celebrate serving the Cape Fear area for over 80 years.

The event will include local vendors, free workshops, live music, yard games, and fun activities for families; also, the Latin Foodies food truck will be on site.

“We work with our community members from a young age all the way through adulthood,” said Emily Mitchell, UWCFA’s Resource Development Manager, “So it made sense to throw an all-inclusive event.”

According to the news release, all proceeds from the event will benefit DREAMS and UWCFA.

