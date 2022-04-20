Senior Connect
Leland Town Council approves FY 2022-2023 budget, puts funds towards Founders Park

A brick building built like an "L" sits below clear blue skies. A curved road leads up to the...
Leland Town Hall(Mark Steelman | The Town of Leland)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland just announced their approved budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. The $30 million general fund budget will go towards public safety, new infrastructure and new staff.

The tax rate for the town remains unchanged, but that isn’t stopping the town from making several additions. The town plans to hire 19 full-time positions including firefighters, building inspectors and maintenance workers. The town is also investing $800,000 for a new fire engine.

In terms of infrastructure, the budget allocates $1.6 million for street projects, $640,000 in grant proceeds to the Founders Park Renovations and $324,600 towards equipment for street maintenance. As long as construction remains on schedule, residents will be able to enjoy the new amphitheater and splash park at Founders Park next year.

Plans for Founders Park (CREDIT: The Town of Leland and McGill Associates)
Plans for Founders Park (CREDIT: The Town of Leland and McGill Associates)(McGill Associates, | Town of Leland)
Town of Leland budget summary
Town of Leland budget summary(The Town of Leland)

