Leland multi-use path named NCDOT Mobi Award finalist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The multi-use path and resurfacing project on Old Fayetteville Road has been named one of twelve finalists for this year’s NCDOT Mobi Awards. If the project wins, the award would go to the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The 10-foot-wide path runs alongside Old Fayetteville Road from North Brunswick High School to the Leland Town Hall. To keep pedestrians and cyclists safe, the path is separated from the main road. The path was completed alongside resurfacing work as part of the overall project: the Old Fayetteville Road Multiuse Path and Resurfacing Project.

“We’ve got a high school where kids were not able to walk on a paved pathway to get to and from school so this is going to be providing a much more safer route for those high school students, a safer route for the residents of the neighborhood who had no sidewalks to bike and walk on,” said Leland community development director Gary Vidmar last year.

The Mobi Award winners will be announced by the NCDOT on May 4 according to their release. Other finalists include pedestrian bridges, mass transit projects and other multi-use paths.

“All of these projects connect people to places and make our state more accessible, attractive and economically competitive. We can’t wait to honor this year’s winning projects,” said NCDOT deputy secretary for Multimodal Transportation Julie White.

