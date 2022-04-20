Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: big warmup underway as storms stay at bay

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ridge of high pressure will steer rain away from the Cape Fear Region until next week while laying the foundation for a gradual but significant warmup. Wednesday begins the process with sun, light northeast breezes, and temperatures angling for the upper 60s after a very chilly start. By Friday and the weekend, afternoon readings will be regularly pinging the 70s on the barrier islands and 80s on the mainland.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

