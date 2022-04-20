Senior Connect
Brunswick Community College invites the public to open house

Brunswick Community College (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Community College will hold an open house on Thursday, April 28 from 3 to 7 p.m.

“Prospective students, new students, and those interested in learning more about BCC are welcome. Tours will take place every 30 minutes (the last tour is at 6:30). Attendees can get help with their application, learn about financial aid and scholarship opportunities, and get started on their new student intake,” writes the BCC in a release.

This open house also will hold a presentation from Keith Bonehenge called “Beaufort’s Dolphins -- Getting to Know Them,” at 6 p.m.

The BCC is located at 50 College Road NE, and people can call 910-755-7320 or email onestop@brunswickcc.edu for information.

