Bellamy Mansion Museum to host “Jazz at the Mansion” concert series

The Bellamy Mansion
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The “Jazz at the Mansion” concert series will feature five performances throughout the summer at the Bellamy Mansion Museum on 503 Market Street.

Organized by the mansion and the Cape Fear Jazz Society, the concerts will be held on the second Thursday of each month from May to September at 6:30 p.m. Beer, wine and snacks will be offered at the outdoor event, and the mansion encourages guests to bring chairs and blankets.

Performers include:

  • May 12 - The Taylor Lee Band
  • June 9 - Bajissima Latin Jazz
  • July 14 - Jim Ferris Trio
  • August 11 - Mangroove Jazz Quintet
  • September 8 - El Jaye Johnson Band

No pre-sale tickets are offered for the series; guests can buy tickets at the venue on the day of the event starting at 6 p.m. Ticket proceeds will go to the musicians and event organizers. Per a Bellamy Mansion release, ticket prices are as follows:

  • $20 General Admission
  • $15 Member & Volunteer Admission- Cape Fear Jazz Society & Bellamy Mansion Museum Members & Volunteers
  • $10 Student/Active Military Admission with ID

