YWCA announces Red Dress Exhibit to increase awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear announced Tuesday it will be holding the Missing and Murdered indigenous Women’s (MMIW) Movement Red Dress Exhibit April 28 through May 31, 2022.

“With humility, the YWCA is committed to this national movement to raise awareness to Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women,” said Velva Jenkins, CEO, Lower Cape Fear YWCA. “It is woven in our mission to not let stories of triumph and tragedy of Indigenous women be forgotten. We shall never forget them and their families.”

The Red Dress Exhibit is a visual representation of the missing and murdered women and will be held at various locations throughout Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties.

To increase awareness, red dresses are hung outside, accompanied by educational signage that provides information, resources, and statistics.

“The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Red Dress Exhibit elevates the voices of Indigenous victims and families, to help bring awareness to an otherwise invisible issue,” said Ashley Lomboy (Waccamaw Siouan), Board of Directors, Lower Caper Fear YWCA. “The red dresses create pause and curiosity across the Cape Fear, in hopes that passersby will stop to learn more about their significance and how to support others in domestic violence situations. We are connecting community with resources and educating them about a growing epidemic significantly impacting Indigenous women driven by misrepresentation and hypersexualizing of our people.”

In partnership with local businesses and organizations, this is the second year the YWCA Lower Cape Fear and it Advocacy & Racial Justice Committee has displayed the MMIW Red Dress Exhibit.

The Red Dress exhibit was put up to start a conversation about the disproportionate rate of violence among Native American women.

Click here to learn more about Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & Girls.

