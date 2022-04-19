Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

YWCA announces Red Dress Exhibit to increase awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women

The YWCA Lower Cape Fear announced Tuesday it will be holding the Missing and Murdered indigenous Women’s exhibit.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear announced Tuesday it will be holding the Missing and Murdered indigenous Women’s (MMIW) Movement Red Dress Exhibit April 28 through May 31, 2022.

“With humility, the YWCA is committed to this national movement to raise awareness to Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women,” said Velva Jenkins, CEO, Lower Cape Fear YWCA. “It is woven in our mission to not let stories of triumph and tragedy of Indigenous women be forgotten. We shall never forget them and their families.”

The Red Dress Exhibit is a visual representation of the missing and murdered women and will be held at various locations throughout Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties.

To increase awareness, red dresses are hung outside, accompanied by educational signage that provides information, resources, and statistics.

“The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Red Dress Exhibit elevates the voices of Indigenous victims and families, to help bring awareness to an otherwise invisible issue,” said Ashley Lomboy (Waccamaw Siouan), Board of Directors, Lower Caper Fear YWCA. “The red dresses create pause and curiosity across the Cape Fear, in hopes that passersby will stop to learn more about their significance and how to support others in domestic violence situations. We are connecting community with resources and educating them about a growing epidemic significantly impacting Indigenous women driven by misrepresentation and hypersexualizing of our people.”

In partnership with local businesses and organizations, this is the second year the YWCA Lower Cape Fear and it Advocacy & Racial Justice Committee has displayed the MMIW Red Dress Exhibit.

The Red Dress exhibit was put up to start a conversation about the disproportionate rate of violence among Native American women.

Red Dress exhibit aims to start the conversation about missing and murdered indigenous wome

Click here to learn more about Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & Girls.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Two Wilmington men die in Brunswick County wreck
Fire erupts at Family Dollar store in New Hanover County
HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
UPDATE: HGTV Smart Home 2022 sweepstakes starts today
Richard William Dunn
Sheriff’s Office: Armed man robs Family Dollar, returns cash
The complaint states that Shawn E. Good defrauded clients including retirees and a single...
SEC: Wilmington financial advisor ran Ponzi scheme that resulted in more than $2 million in losses

Latest News

The Bellamy Mansion
Bellamy Mansion Museum to host “Jazz at the Mansion” concert series
Leland Town Hall
Leland Town Council approves FY 2022-2023 budget, puts funds towards Founders Park
Cape Fear Community College's Union Station
NHC Board of Education, commissioner and sheriff candidates to speak at primary election town halls
Wilmington City Council approves $1.3 million for wage increases for employees
City Council approves resolution to allow alcohol sales during downtown concert series, purchase of new downtown building
After years of dealing with a blindspot caused by pine trees, the National Weather Service’s...
Local area may be without weather radar for up to two months