Two confirmed fatalities; River Road closed after wreck

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Hours ago, the intersection at Daws Creek Road and River Road was closed off after NC State Highway Patrol responded to a wreck.

Fire officials have recently confirmed two fatalities and that one other person was thrown from a vehicle and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Daws Creek Road was reported open just recently while River Road remains closed.

WECT has crew on the scene.

This is a developing story and updates will be added over time.

